Zeusshield Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $26,686.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00277439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.01490479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00118416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022078 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

