Zennies Reaches Market Capitalization of $296,068.00 (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Zennies has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Zennies coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Zennies has a total market capitalization of $296,068.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

