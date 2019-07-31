Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zendesk updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ZEN traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.25. 3,670,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,676. Zendesk has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, SVP John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $140,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,847.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $456,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,001.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,561 shares of company stock worth $10,532,884. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.99.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

