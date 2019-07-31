Zacks: Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the six brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Union Bankshares’ rating score has improved by 4.6% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Union Bankshares an industry rank of 183 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. 326,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,804. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.