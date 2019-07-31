Zacks: Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Given $5.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neurometrix an industry rank of 67 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NURO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oragenics in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of Neurometrix stock remained flat at $$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45. Neurometrix has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Analysts predict that Neurometrix will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

