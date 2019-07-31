Zacks: Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Lydall’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lydall an industry rank of 37 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Lydall and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of LDL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.91. Lydall has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $48.45.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

In other Lydall news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,362 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $66,466.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lydall by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Lydall by 4.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lydall by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lydall by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Lydall by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

