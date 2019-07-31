Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyft, Inc. is a ride-share company operating a transportation platform that connects passengers with drivers in the US and Canada. Their offerings include an expanded set of transportation modes, such as access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips. They have also added information about nearby public transit routes in select cities to offer riders a robust view of transportation options. Their multimodal platform enables TaaS, which they believe offers a viable alternative to car ownership. “

Get LYFT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29. LYFT has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The firm had revenue of $776.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LYFT (LYFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.