Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) to Buy

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deluxe Corporation, through its industry-leading businesses and brands, helps financial institutions and small businesses better manage, promote, and grow their businesses. The Company uses direct marketing, distributors, and a North American sales force to provide a wide range of customized products and services: personalized printed items checks, forms, business cards, stationery, greeting cards, labels, and retail/packaging supplies, promotional products and merchandising materials, fraud prevention services, and customer retention programs. The Company also sells personalized checks and accessories directly to consumers. “

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. 432,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.08). Deluxe had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 129.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 281.6% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deluxe (DLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.