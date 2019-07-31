Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Strong Sell

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,367. The company has a market capitalization of $609.76 million, a PE ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98. Safehold has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $34.14.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 279,548 shares of company stock valued at $8,303,711 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

