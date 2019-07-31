Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Sell

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

OBSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Obseva has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $447.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Obseva by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Obseva by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Obseva during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Obseva by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Obseva during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

