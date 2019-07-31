Zacks: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 61 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Resverlogix in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.
