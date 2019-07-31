Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will announce $130.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $132.02 billion. Walmart posted sales of $128.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $526.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.07 billion to $530.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $545.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $537.72 billion to $551.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. Walmart has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

