Zacks: Brokerages Expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Brokerages expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to post $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the lowest is $4.67 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $4.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $16.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $17.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $18.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.98.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. 5,588,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,239. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,877,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,446,000 after purchasing an additional 338,379 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,869,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,777,000 after purchasing an additional 138,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

