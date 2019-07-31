Zacks: Brokerages Expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to post $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the lowest is $4.67 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $4.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $16.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $17.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $18.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.98.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. 5,588,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,239. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,877,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,446,000 after purchasing an additional 338,379 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,869,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,777,000 after purchasing an additional 138,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D. R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.