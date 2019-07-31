Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. MAXIMUS reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MAXIMUS.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $736.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.29 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

NYSE MMS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.08. 3,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. MAXIMUS has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $888,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,127.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAXIMUS (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.