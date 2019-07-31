Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Imax reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.27 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Imax’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Imax to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Imax from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $101,517.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,907.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren D. Throop sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $66,713.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at $168,571.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,975 shares of company stock worth $1,157,092. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Imax by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Imax by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Imax by 2.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 986,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Imax has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.10.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

