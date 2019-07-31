Zacks: Analysts Expect Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) will announce $151.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.10 million and the lowest is $148.75 million. Pioneer Energy Services reported sales of $154.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full-year sales of $610.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.94 million to $632.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $654.23 million, with estimates ranging from $609.65 million to $705.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Shares of PES stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. 14,604,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,476. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 287.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94,545 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 133.0% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

