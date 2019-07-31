Zacks: Analysts Expect Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09).

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,093. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 410,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 69,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,306,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

