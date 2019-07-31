Zacks: Analysts Expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $430.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.76 million. Childrens Place reported sales of $448.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.89. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $412.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Wedbush set a $130.00 price objective on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $99,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert F. Helm sold 227 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $25,149.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Childrens Place by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Childrens Place by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Childrens Place by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000.

Shares of PLCE opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $82.05 and a 52 week high of $160.23.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

