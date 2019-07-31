Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.30. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 63.6% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3,466.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. 108,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,980. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

