YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Pool by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,166. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $136.83 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Pool news, VP Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.20, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,244,696. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

