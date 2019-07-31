YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,417,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,622.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. 5,707,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.97. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

