YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

BUI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

