YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 545.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 592.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. 1,336,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.16. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.94 per share, for a total transaction of $503,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,806.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $193,530.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,627.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,650 in the last 90 days. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.