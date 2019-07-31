YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth $279,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 901.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 258,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,159,016.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,506,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,046,711. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $164.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,960. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.38. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.32. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 458.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1189.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

