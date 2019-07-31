YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $171,000 Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

PAYC traded up $15.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.29. 104,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $246.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 111.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.86.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $410,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $6,546,721. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.