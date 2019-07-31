Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) Shares Down 9.5%

Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19, 16,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 425,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Yogaworks from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Yogaworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56.

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Yogaworks had a negative return on equity of 121.97% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yogaworks Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOGA. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yogaworks by 205.3% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 642,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 431,743 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yogaworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Yogaworks by 108.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA)

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

