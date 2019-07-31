YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,724 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Fortive makes up approximately 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,119,000 after acquiring an additional 661,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,318,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,244,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,568,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,394,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $1,634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara B. Hulit sold 11,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $981,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.78. The company had a trading volume of 41,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.