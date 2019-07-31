YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.6% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $871,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.21, for a total value of $508,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,398 shares of company stock worth $4,221,459. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,456. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

