YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.69. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $196.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. National Securities began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $621,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $419,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

