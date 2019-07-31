YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Mondelez International by 141.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 849,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,807,000 after acquiring an additional 497,544 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 276,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 144.9% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

