YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,300,000 after buying an additional 474,820 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 103,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.66. 407,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,183,990. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

