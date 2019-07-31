YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,240 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,188,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 248.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 613,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after acquiring an additional 437,638 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 70.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 720,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,742,000 after buying an additional 297,615 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Rentals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after buying an additional 238,641 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United Rentals by 329.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after buying an additional 215,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 395,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,819. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $173.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

