YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,710 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,584.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

NYSE TAP traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.71. 242,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

