Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Yatra Online by 71.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 356,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

