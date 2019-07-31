Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Trading Down 1.2%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.66, approximately 36,947 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 154,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$3.00 target price on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,987.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

