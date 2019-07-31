Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, Xcel Energy's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from long-term investment plans, renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The company plans to reduce carbon emission in the generation portfolio to 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2050. The company aims to boost shareholders’ value by increasing dividend rate by 5-7% annually. The company is gaining from higher electric and natural gas margin, courtesy of regulatory rate outcomes and favorable weather. However, the company’s high debt level as well as increasing O&M and interest expenses is a concern The company's debt/capital ratio is currently higher than the industry average. Xcel Energy’s natural gas transmission and distribution operations are exposed to several risks, including explosions, leaks and mechanical setbacks.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XEL. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a top pick rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.71.

XEL stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $2,990,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,416,036.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,400 shares of company stock worth $4,112,790. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

