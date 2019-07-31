Worldcore (WRC) Market Cap Reaches $102,689.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Worldcore has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Worldcore token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and YoBit. Worldcore has a market capitalization of $102,689.00 and $812.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00282683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.01528426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

Worldcore’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.