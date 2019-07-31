World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.44. The company had a trading volume of 622,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

