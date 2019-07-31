World Asset Management Inc Sells 585 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In other news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares in the company, valued at $9,331,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. 9,289,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

