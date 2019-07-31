World Asset Management Inc Purchases 227 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,162 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 86.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Xilinx by 85.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $2,889,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Xilinx by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,012 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 16.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX traded down $4.97 on Wednesday, reaching $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,838. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Nomura began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $268,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,206.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,821 shares of company stock worth $2,257,587 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

