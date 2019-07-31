World Asset Management Inc Purchases 19,450 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,829,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,070,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $131,587,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $62,825,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,260,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 880,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. 7,082,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.04.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

In other news, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $133,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,295. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

