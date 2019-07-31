World Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Kroger by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kroger to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.61.

In other Kroger news, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 8,359,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,544,397. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

