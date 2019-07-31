World Asset Management Inc Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International boosted its position in Red Hat by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. TT International now owns 69,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Red Hat by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Red Hat by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,936 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $35,067,000 after buying an additional 106,512 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Red Hat by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Red Hat by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,434 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Hat stock remained flat at $$187.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 999,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. Red Hat Inc has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $189.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.41.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The open-source software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Red Hat had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $934.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

RHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair lowered Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.37.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

