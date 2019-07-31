World Asset Management Inc Has $1.82 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,892,000 after acquiring an additional 217,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,101,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 800,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,216,000 after acquiring an additional 184,296 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,970.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,801. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Cowen lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

