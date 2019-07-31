World Asset Management Inc Has $1.71 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $235,183.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 6,195,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

