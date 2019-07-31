Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,421. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,912.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.