WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 173,077 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $69,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $71,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $109,056.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $272,447.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,657 shares of company stock worth $468,313. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Intevac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

SHOO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.40 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

