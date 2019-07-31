WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 787 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,843,000 after buying an additional 2,014,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,285,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $536,420,000 after buying an additional 826,414 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after buying an additional 483,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.19. 1,241,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

