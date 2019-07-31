WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $558,000 Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714,083 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Realogy worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Ryan M. Schneider acquired 119,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $999,734.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 352,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,137.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLGY traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $5.40. 1,829,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,204. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $613.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.