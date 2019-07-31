WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,133 shares of company stock worth $25,437,741. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.11. 25,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.09. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Match Group to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.24.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

